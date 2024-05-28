Award-winning takeaway approved for Rotherham town centre
MUNCHIES’ move to Main Street has moved closer with planning approval from Rotherham Council.
The fast food firm, which has several eateries in Sheffield, won national acclaim last year when it won Just Eat’s best takeaway in Britain award.
It will open within the multi-million pound regeneration of Rotherham town centre’s Westgate Chambers, which includes residential, retail and other commercial space.
Planning conditions include opening hours from 11am each day, closing at 11.30pm Sunday to Thursday and 2.30am on Friday and Saturday nights.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.