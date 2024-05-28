.

MUNCHIES’ move to Main Street has moved closer with planning approval from Rotherham Council.

The fast food firm, which has several eateries in Sheffield, won national acclaim last year when it won Just Eat’s best takeaway in Britain award.

It will open within the multi-million pound regeneration of Rotherham town centre’s Westgate Chambers, which includes residential, retail and other commercial space.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...