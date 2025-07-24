Award-winning marketeer joins Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber

AWARD-WINNING: Matthew Trueman has joined Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber

BARNSLEY and Rotherham Chamber has appointed a new marketing manager to helping businesses across the region access help and support to realise their full potential.

In his new role, Matthew Trueman will be responsible for driving growth of the 1,100 strong member organisation via networking events, training and practical support, as well as delivering the Chamber’s marketing and communications strategy including social media management, PR, SEO, event promotion, content creation, and digital engagement.

Matthew joins the chamber from specialist apprenticeship training provider Whyy? Change, where he rapidly rose through the ranks, initially joining as a marketing intern before quickly progressing to become head of communications.

In 2023, he was named South Yorkshire’s Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year.

He holds a Level 6 Diploma in Professional Marketing and a Level 6 Marketing Manager Apprenticeship from the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

In his spare time, Matthew acts as vice-chair of education for CIM Yorkshire, where he successfully collaborates with universities, as well as supporting individuals taking the first steps in their marketing career.

Matthew said: “Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber plays a vital role in supporting the local business community and I’m looking forward to using the skills I’ve developed during my career to supporting the Chamber’s members and ensuring that the voice of business across South Yorkshire is seen and heard.”

Shane Young, operations director at the Chamber, added: “Matthew’s appointment is part of our long-term commitment to helping businesses across the region access the wide range of services and support delivered by Barnsley and Rotherham.”