Award-winning greengrocers set up stall

Ryan Davis and Karon Clarke on the stall

AN AWARD-WINNING greengrocers have set up a weekly stall at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, bringing fresh fruit and vegetables to customers every Saturday.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new partnership will see local greengrocers K.D. Davis and Sons team on site at Lakeside Village between 9am and 6pm every Saturday.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager said: “The team joined us for our first Artisan and Craft Fayre of the year and they were a very welcome addition to our normal offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having such a great range of fruit and veg on offer each week is something that we know that customers and staff teams from our stores will benefit from.”

K.D. Davis and Sons have been providing fresh produce to customers in Yorkshire since 1938.

Director Matthew Davis said: “We’re thrilled to be part of this new partnership making local quality produce more accessible to the people of Doncaster.

“The Lakeside team have been so welcoming and we’re looking forward to the spring/summer season.”