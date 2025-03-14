Award-winning greengrocers set up stall

By Jill Theobald
Published 14th Mar 2025, 09:55 BST
Ryan Davis and Karon Clarke on the stallplaceholder image
Ryan Davis and Karon Clarke on the stall
AN AWARD-WINNING greengrocers have set up a weekly stall at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, bringing fresh fruit and vegetables to customers every Saturday.

The new partnership will see local greengrocers K.D. Davis and Sons team on site at Lakeside Village between 9am and 6pm every Saturday.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager said: “The team joined us for our first Artisan and Craft Fayre of the year and they were a very welcome addition to our normal offering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Having such a great range of fruit and veg on offer each week is something that we know that customers and staff teams from our stores will benefit from.”

K.D. Davis and Sons have been providing fresh produce to customers in Yorkshire since 1938.

Director Matthew Davis said: “We’re thrilled to be part of this new partnership making local quality produce more accessible to the people of Doncaster.

“The Lakeside team have been so welcoming and we’re looking forward to the spring/summer season.”

Related topics:DoncasterYorkshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice