Award-wining Kayty is a 'key voice' for midwifery students

By Jill Theobald
Published 20th Dec 2024, 13:10 BST
Kayty Richards at the RCM Awards 2024 collecting her award for Student Midwife of the Yearplaceholder image
Kayty Richards at the RCM Awards 2024 collecting her award for Student Midwife of the Year
A ROTHERHAM healthcare worker who has been a “key voice for midwifery students” has won a major national award.

Kayty Richards is part of the team on Rotherham Hospital's labour ward and has been named Royal College of Midwives Student Midwife of the Year.

She was nominated by Emilie Edwards, a lecturer at Middlesex University, who she had met at several RCM events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The duo worked together on a neuro-divergence acceptance toolkit, which helped lead to Kayty's nomination.

A spokesperson for Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “Kayty has been a key voice for midwifery students with the RCM and beyond.

“She has advocated for students on placements to get and have equitable experience and for positive changes such as support groups and training days.”

Kayty said: "I hope, by winning this award, I can inspire other student midwives and people to find their own voice and their own place in the workforce.”

Related topics:RotherhamRotherham HospitalRotherham NHS Foundation Trust

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice