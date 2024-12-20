Award-wining Kayty is a 'key voice' for midwifery students
Kayty Richards is part of the team on Rotherham Hospital's labour ward and has been named Royal College of Midwives Student Midwife of the Year.
She was nominated by Emilie Edwards, a lecturer at Middlesex University, who she had met at several RCM events.
The duo worked together on a neuro-divergence acceptance toolkit, which helped lead to Kayty's nomination.
A spokesperson for Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “Kayty has been a key voice for midwifery students with the RCM and beyond.
“She has advocated for students on placements to get and have equitable experience and for positive changes such as support groups and training days.”
Kayty said: "I hope, by winning this award, I can inspire other student midwives and people to find their own voice and their own place in the workforce.”
