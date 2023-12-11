THE founder of a Rotherham-based literacy charity has described winning a regional business accolade as a “positive change” for enterprise in the borough.

Grimm & Co's Lisa Holden, (operations manager), Deborah Bullivant (founding CEO), Louise Treloar (comms communicator) and Lisa Pogson (chair of trustees) with their award at the unLTD ceremony

Grimm and Co took the title of 'Best Not-For-Profit, Charity or Social Enterprise' at the unLTD Business Awards which showcased the success of South Yorkshire’s “forward-thinking SMEs”.

Organised by unLTD Business magazine with headline sponsor Veezu, the event saw hundreds from across the region’s business world gather at Peddler Warehouse in Kelham Island to celebrate individuals and organisations from across a broad range of sectors.

The ceremony was hosted by hit quiz show The Chase’s Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, with 19 awards given out in recognition of the success and hard work of organisations in the region’s business community over the past year.

Paul Sinha hosts the unLTD Business Awards (photo by Rowan Williams)

More than 120 applications were submitted, with each category whittled down to a shortlist of the three best entries and the overall winners announced on the night.

Grimm and Co took the trophy in their category after beating fellow finalists The Children’s Hospital Charity and Paces.

Last month Grimm and Co began welcoming school workshops as work continues to develop its new HQ on Ship Hill in Rotherham town centre into a creative and cultural hotspot which will officially open in the new year.

Deborah Bullivant, founding chief executive officer said: “We are so thrilled to have been given the unLTD award.

“The competition was tough and it's wonderful to be recognised for the exciting work that we do with children and young people across Yorkshire and beyond.

“We can't wait to develop our offer further in our brand new, enchanting Emporium of Stories, and to welcome everyone to visit from March!

“It's a sign of positive change to see Rotherham enterprise being recognised in such a prestigious South Yorkshire business awards event."

Phil Turner, managing director of unLTD Business magazine added: “As a publication, we unapologetically celebrate the SMEs that make our region tick.