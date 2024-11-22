Award recognition as Steve’s Support Group keeps up the cancer conversation

Mexborough based Steve's Cancer Support Group were the winners of the Newcomer of the Year Award at the recent St Leger Tenant Celebration Awards 2024. Pictured with the award are, from left to right: group founder Steve Pickering and members Dave Cooper, Malc Carr and Martin Smith.

A SOCIAL club for people with cancer has been praised for providing its welcoming atmosphere as it encourages more people to talk about their health experiences.

Steve’s Support Group was set up by Steve Pickering last year, and is already an award-winning venture.

The idea was suggested by a representative of the charity Mind, after which Steve sat in on a session by an established group at Rossington.

“I had never done anything like this in my life,” said Steve (72). “But now I can help people because of what I’ve gone through.

“I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. It was aggressive, so things went very quickly. They put me in for radiotherapy. I needed 20 sessions of that, and hormone injections and tablets.”

Steve is now recovering, with regular monitoring tests, and uses his experience at the support group’s monthly sessions.

He said: “At Rossington, they said if you can get one person through the door, you’ve achieved something.

“I said from day one I didn’t want it to be doom and gloom. We talk to each other about medical things and give advice, but it’s light-hearted.

“We make light of the situation because we’ve been brought together by this horrible disease.

“In some ways, it’s easier to talk to others going through the same thing than members of your family.”

The group, which started in September 2023, was awarded the best newcomer prize at the St Leger Homes Tenant Celebration Awards.

Judges said: “This group has an informal and welcoming approach, where members can share their experiences, information, and general ways of coping that they have found with one another.

“The fact that the group is predominately male is also notable, as it challenges traditional gender norms and provides a much-needed support system for men living with and recovering from cancer.”

Steve said: “It was an honour just to be nominated and then an absolute pleasure to actually win. It’s lovely to be recognised in this way, and although I’m the leader of the group, without my members it wouldn’t exist.”

New members are welcome. Meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at Derwent Road Communal Hall, Mexborough, from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Call Steve on 07817 362359 for more information.