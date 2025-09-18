Award nomination for chaplain who 'bridges cultural gaps'

'Blown away': TRFT's Ustadah Maysoon Shafiq

THE lead chaplain at a healthcare trust who has spent a year relationship building with the Muslim community has been shortlisted for a national award.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust's Ustadah Maysoon Shafiq has been nominated in the National B.A.M.E. Health and Care Awards 2025 in the ‘Inclusive Leader of the Year’ category.

The B.A.M.E. Health and Care Awards celebrate the achievements of BAME staff and allies who make healthcare more inclusive and positively impact their community, with a ceremony due to take place on Thursday, September 25 at the Leonardo Hotel St Paul’s, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shortlisting comes after 12 months of work strengthening the relationship between the trust and the Muslim faith community lead by colleagues including Maysoon which has seen her “actively listening to the community and working at grassroots level to develop a better mutual understanding.”

Maysoon said: “It’s never about winning awards.

“I do my job with so much love and passion and it’s an honour when I receive recognition for that.

“I was blown away when I found out I’d been shortlisted.

“I’ve always aimed to narrow the divide and bridge cultural gaps in my work.

“To see this recognised with a shortlisting fills me with immense pride.”

Chief nurse Helen Dobson said: “Maysoon is a fine example of the trust’s ambition to make a difference in the local community.

“Congratulations to Maysoon and good luck on the night.”