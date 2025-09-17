Award nomination a 'tremendous honour' for business chief

'HONOUR': Carrie Sudbury has reached the shortlist for the British Chamber of Commerce’s President’s Award 2025

THE chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber has called being in the running for a national accolade a “tremendous honour”.

Carrie Sudbury is one of six finalists to have reached the shortlist for the British Chamber of Commerce’s President’s Award in the 2025 ceremony – billed as “one of the most prestigious and eagerly anticipated events in the UK business calendar”.

The business chief was nominated for the award, which recognises the efforts of individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the past 12 months, by her peers in recognition of the special contribution she made towards shaping South Yorkshire’s business community.

Under her leadership, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber has successfully delivered several pioneering schemes, designed to support and strengthen the local and regional business community.

Amongst her achievements during the past 12 months, Carrie has worked closely with Rotherham Council to help the local authority deliver its innovative ‘buy local’ initiative, which has seen the local authority increase its investment in local supply chains by 72 per cent, with £77.2m reinvested back into the local economy.

Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber – based at Genesis Business Park in Templeborough – also currently has one of the highest levels of member retention of any UK-based chamber.

As well as being CEO, Carrie chairs Barnsley’s Inclusive Economy Board, which helps businesses to overcome skills shortages in their workforce, while also working collaboratively with education providers to ensure the skills taught in the classroom reflect the needs of the workplace.

She began her career with Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber more than a decade ago, initially joining the organisation as part of its membership team, before rising through the ranks where she oversaw the chamber’s training division – Chamber Skills Solutions – prior to being appointed chief executive in 2023.

Carrie said: “When I became CEO of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, my priority was to create an environment where businesses across the region can truly prosper by helping them to access the help and support to unlock their potential.

“I feel incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the past 12 months.

“As a direct result of the work we’ve delivered, more local businesses are being able to benefit from public sector procurement opportunities, whilst we are working closely with the region’s education providers to ensure that the students of today are equipped with the skills to prosper in the workplace of tomorrow.

“Being shortlisted for the President’s Award is a tremendous honour, and it is one that couldn’t have been possible without the support and dedication of the entire chamber staff.”

Joining Carrie on the full shortlist for the British Chamber of Commerce President’s Award are Eileen Perry MBE the non-executive director of East Midlands Chamber of Commerce, Katy Holmes, CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, John Brown who heads up the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, Phil Smith, managing director at Business West, and Elspeth Stewart, Empower programme director/BCCK Executive committee advisor for the British Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

The winner of the award, which is voted for by board members and staff employed within the chamber of commerce network, will be announced on October 23.