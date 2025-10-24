Award for engineering firm with focus on 'sustainability and heritage'

'HONOURED': Chris Rea (centre) being presented with the award by Civic Society members

A ROTHERHAM engineering company has been recognised for its work to “enhance the local environment through innovative and responsible building practices” with a major civic accolade.

AESSEAL has been presented with the Stan Crowther Environmental Award by Rotherham District Civic Society in recognition of its “positive contributions to the built environment within the borough, and its focus on sustainability, heritage, and community impact.”

Established in 1992, the award commemorates the legacy of former Member of Parliament Stan, a beloved figure affectionately known as 'Mr Rotherham'.

AESSEAL joins past recipients including The New York Stadium, Boston Castle and The Three Cranes public house.

Founder and managing director Chris Rea said: “For those who’ve followed the AESSEAL journey, you’ll know we take great pride in doing the right thing for the environment, for our people, and for our community.

“We’re honoured to have received the Stan Crowther Environmental Award, a recognition that means a great deal to us. Not just because of what it represents, but because of who it honours. “Stan Crowther was a true champion of Rotherham, and it’s a privilege to be associated with his legacy.”

Born in Rotherham in 1925, Mr Crowther dedicated his life to public service and environmental advocacy.

He was Rotherham MP between 1976 and 1992, Mayor of Rotherham in 1971/72 and 1975/76, a local councillor for 16 years and chairman of the Rotherham District Civic Society for over two decades, receiving the Freedom of the Borough in 2009.

He died in 2013 at the age of 87.

A spokesperson for The Civic Society said: “Stan’s passion for preserving Rotherham’s heritage and natural environment continues to inspire the Civic Society’s mission - to protect the town’s best features and provide a voice for the community on development and environmental issues.”

“The award reflects AESSEAL’s commitment to sustainable development and its role in enhancing the local environment through innovative and responsible building practices.”

Earlier this year AESSEAL opened a one-kilometre tree walk at its Mill Close headquarters, which has already been visited by more than 200 schoolchildren.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also recently opened the company’s Factory for the Future, calling it “a temple of Innovation”.