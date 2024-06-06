Kathy with her book and beagle Sam

A ROTHERHAM-BORN author about to publish a “funny and bittersweet” novel has included references to her beloved home town in the tale.

Kathy Walters' upcoming novel 'Jo Who Died' is the second book by the former Herringthorpe and Oakwood pupil but her first under the pen name K.H Walters.

“My previous book was a fantasy novel and aimed at a different audience,” she said.

“Jo Who Died is a funny and bittersweet retelling of a mother's life story from the perspective of her recently deceased daughter.

Kathy at the Papa John Trophy final with family - left to right: dad Ian, fiancé Einar, sister Vicky, and mum Jackie

“That tale intertwines with the police investigation that follows Jo 5's death and the interviews with each of her colourful siblings – seven out of eight of whom are also called Jo(e).

“As she watches the aftermath of her death unfold from beyond the grave, Jo reflects on her mother's life – the grief and addiction, the many romances and the twists and turns.”

But while the adult fiction book has trigger warnings including references to murder, suicide, and miscarriage, Kathy is keen to stress the balance of its bittersweet nature.

“I have always been drawn to darker story lines as well as funny and light-hearted touches and throwaway lines and jokes – often in the same chapter.

The imagery and front cover of Kathy's book

“This book will make you laugh and cry – my fiance cried four times!“But there is a lot of humour intertwines, too.”

After Thomas Rotherham College, Kathy studied French and Japanese at the University of Leeds, did an exchange year in Japan and went on to get a Masters in Applied Translation.

She now lives and works in Newcastle as a project manager for a translation agency.

“I have a Norwegian fiancé Einar, and a mischievous beagle, Sam, who keeps me on my toes - sometimes literally to avoid him stealing the socks from my feet!,” said Kathy (33).

Kathy Walters with dog Sam

“Although I have now settled in Newcastle – and lived in a few places in between – I always think of visiting Rotherham as coming home.

“I am back regularly to visit my parents and their army of Labradors, go to the occasional football match, and to keep my grandma out of mischief.”

Indeed, the family enjoyed a trip to see Rotherham United win the Papa Johns Trophy Final at Wembley in 2022.

Millers fan and sister Vicky – who has designed the artwork for the plot's family tree – lives in Wiltshire but frequently returns for home matches via a four-hour drive.

Kathy Walters with her new book

And there are several references in the book to the borough as well as the club including:

‘Anyway, I’m off to the Rotherham match.’

‘Oh, good luck,’ said my mum.

‘We’ll need it,’ said my grandad glumly.

‘We’ll be playing against eleven men and the ref as usual.’

‘There’s no sense in you suing. You won’t be entitled to any compensation.’

‘What? Just because I’m a working class man I must be after your money? Honestly, you southerners are all the same. We ought never to have left Rotherham!’

Jo Who Died is available for pre-order as an e-book on Amazon, and will be published in e-book and paperback formats on June 30.