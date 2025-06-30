Aspiring young Dearne boxers inspired by champion Callum

IT CAN’T often be said that town halls have the hottest tickets in town - but Barnsley’s civic reception for European boxing champion Callum Simpson was the exception to prove the rule.

And a group of aspiring young boxers from Bolton on Dearne found themselves invited to share the moment - and soak up the inspiration of what future opportunities might offer.

Callum’s own early boxing career had a spell based in the village, which is now home to the Elev8 group for young boxers, who were invited along by Cllr Wendy Cain, who represents Dearne North but is also the council’s cabinet member for public health and communities.

Craig Jenkinson head coach BODY Carnegie gym, which hosts Elev8, said “Callum’s civic reception was a fantastic opportunity and experience for both myself and my junior boxers.

“Callum’s good nature really shone through with his willingness to engage and interact with us and to share his achievements

“We now have some very hungry young fighters that have seen that if you commit to something and put the effort in to make it happen, then they can achieve anything. I would like to say a huge thank you for our invite.”

Cllr Deborah Pearson said: “How fantastic that Elev8 have once again shone the light not only on themselves but als Bolton on Dearne.

“Like Callum Simpson, we are proud to call them our own.”

Callum grabbed his latest title in a fight staged deliberately at Oakwell in his home town.

That decision “speaks volumes about his love and passion for our town,” said Barnsley Mayor David Leech.