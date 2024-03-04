One of the works by Sandra Ketteridge that will be on display

Sandra Ketteridge is in her final year of her arts degree course with the Open College of Art and is making fungi the subject of her first show, which opens at the Fox Gallery in Mexborough on Saturday, March 9.

The 81-year-old artist was born in Staincross into a mining family and went on to work for Darton Council, the Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation in Huddersfield Road Barnsley and the the National Union of Mineworkers in Wakefield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandra, who now lives in Hatfield, was made redundant following the contraction of coal mining and established a successful bridal business, Tickled Pink, before retiring.

It has been a ten year journey for the aspiring artists starting with an O level in Art and having to master both IT and the academic approach to learning – a journey that including restricted walking during the lockdowns of Covid-19, which led to the discovery of the hidden world of fungi.

Sandra – who specialises in oils, acrylics and watercolours and can be found on Instagram as @artistsandraket – said: ”Walking in the woods, I could see strange forms emerging from the fallen leaves.

“I have come to realise they are the key to plant life on Earth and a way to help get us to net zero. “My exhibition tells that story through art.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exhibition runs at the Fox Gallery, located on the upper floor of Mexborough Business Centre on College Road, until April 27.

The gallery is a cultural hub dedicated to promoting local artists and their unique talents.

A spokesperson said: “Our mission is to provide a platform for artists to showcase their work and connect with art lovers in the community. “Our passion for art is reflected in the curated exhibitions, which showcase the diverse range of styles, mediums, and perspectives that the local artists have to offer.