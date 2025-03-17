Ashley's running London Marathon for cause close to home

Ashley after a previous marathon

A DEDICATED dad of two is putting himself through his paces in this year's London Marathon – to raise money for the Rotherham charity which helped his own father following an injury.

Ashley Abrahams, a 45-year-old bricklayer from Wath, is currently juggling work and family life with a six-day training schedule ahead of the 26.2-mile course in England's capital to raise funds for Headway Rotherham – a local charity who support survivors of brain injury, their families, and carers.

The iconic marathon this year take place on Sunday, April 27, beginning in Greenwich and finishes on The Mall.

Ashley said: “I wanted to support Headway Rotherham as I’m aware of the great work they do for the local community.

“Headway reached out to our family when my dad sustained head injuries from a fall – this is something I’ll never forget.

“I started running during Covid times and quickly realised the benefits to my overall health.

“After training for my first 10k race, I found myself hooked.

“Since then I’ve run four marathons and numerous other races and will continue to do so as long as I can.

“I train six days a week for London 2025, juggling my time between working, being a dad to two children and husband to my very supportive wife.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me and Headway so far.”

Sadie Bratt, community development and engagement co-ordinator at Headway Rotherham, said: "We are thrilled to have Ashley running the London Marathon for Headway Rotherham and cannot thank him enough.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/page/ashley-abrahams-1736887985489?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL.