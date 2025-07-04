ASB 'cut by 70 per cent' at Rotherham Interchange after new police measures

TARGETED: Police officers have been using new measures at Rotherham Interchange

MEASURES including “hotspot problem -solving work” and dedicated patrols have seen a 70 per cent reduction in anti-social behaviour in and around Rotherham Interchange, according to South Yorkshire Police.

A spokesperson for the force said they were highlighting officers' work to tackle the issue as part of ASB Awareness Week campaign which runs until this Sunday (July 6).

“As part of our approach to tackle ASB, we use a hotspot policing initiative which implements problem solving work and dedicated patrols in areas highlighted as experiencing higher levels of ASB,” said the spokesperson.

“The initiative is coordinated by our Grip Team, which is funded by the Home Office, and sees intelligence led activity in hotspot areas.

“In Spring 2024, Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team received rising reports of ASB in and around the town's interchange.

“Work led by the NPT and local partners has resulted in a reduction in ASB and criminality in and around the interchange within Rotherham town centre.

“These incidents of ASB were affecting people visiting Rotherham and causing a noticeable demand on the NPT.

“Through dedicated work between the NPT and the Grip Team, alongside partners, a reduction in incidents of ASB has been achieved.

”In the last quarter of 2024/25, ASB incidents decreased by 70 per cent when compared to the same period of the three years before.”

Rotherham Central NPT Sgt Robert Greensmith added: “Our initial response was to identify those linked to several of the reported incidents.

“Through CCTV enquiries and visiting local schools, we identified the perpetrators and served Acceptable Behaviour Contracts and ASB warnings.

“We have also worked with local partners to implement tactics to disrupt ASB such as playing classical music, locking toilets known to be used by drug users and closing a platform which was not in use and had been identified as more likely to attract ASB.

“Visibility of officers acts a deterrent so we have implemented increase patrols in the area.

“Regular meetings and walkabouts have been established with Rotherham Council and has been essential to handling this issue.

“Although it is fantastic to see these results, we will not rest on our laurels – we will continue to work proactively to target anti-social behaviour as we know just how much it affects local communities. “Please continue to report any issues or concerns to you have to us."

To report incidents of ASB, contact SYP using the live chat function, online portal or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can give information completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling 0800 555 111.