Art's diversity bringing 'richness to Rotherham'

Zanib Rasool and Kathy Wilkinson of Steel City Community Consultancy, with some of the work in the exhibition at Riverside Library Art Gallery - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

AN ART exhibition designed to celebrate the “diversity which brings richness to Rotherham” has opened in the town centre.

'Multi-coloured: See the World Through a Kaleidoscope' has been created by Steel City Community Consultancy's Big Sisters youth group and One Voice women's group and is currently on at Rotherham Arts Centre at Riverside House.

Steel City Community Consultancy, runs sessions and activities ranging from sports and leisure to employability skills for people aged from pre-school to pensioners.

The consultancy was set up as a direct result of research compiled by Dr Aneta Piekut, Prof Gwilym Pryce, and Dr Henry Staples - from the University of Sheffield - and Dr Zanib Rasool from Rotherham United Community Trust

Some of the work on display in the Steel City Community Consultancy exhibition at Riverside Library Art Gallery - pic by Kerrie Beddows

The 'Social frontiers and community life in Rotherham West' research with residents in Ferham, Kimberworth and Masbrough was published last year with key findings including a “lack of social and community infrastructure; places where (residents) can socialise and meet new people” as well as “the importance of local community leaders, and those who work to build bridges between communities of different identities and neighbourhoods.”

Separate from her RUCT role, Dr Rasool established Steel City with Kathy Wilkinson the project/finance manager, with the consultancy's HQ based at Clough Street in Masbrough.

Zanib said: “One of the other key findings of the research was highlighting a 'vibrant and initiative-taking community' who were 'keen to collaborate with local stakeholders to bring positive change.'

“We moved to Rotherham when I was a child and I've lived in Masbrough all my life – my father worked in the steel industry here.

“So I know about living in a disadvantaged area but I also know the people are brilliant and there are so many skills here which, having worked in the voluntary sector for 30-plus years, I know we can help nurture and navigate.

“Kathy and I want the consultancy to help build a sustainable future for the people WITH the people – it needs to be community-led and bottom up.”

Added Kathy: “The Multi-coloured exhibition runs until September 19 and reflects the diversity of Rotherham, through the themes of nature, environment, faith, culture, and poetry, and the richness it brings to the borough.”