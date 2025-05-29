Artistry on the street in Bramley
But while many people worked to care for relatives, friends and neighbours, the goodwill in one Bramley community took a more artist route.
A talented but modest resident used his DIY skills to create a local lending library, a shelved unit positioned on a street which allowed people to fend of the boredom of furlough by swapping books to read.
Showcasing his undoubted talent, the structure was as big a hit with residents as the books inside.
That flash of creativity has led to even more, with a dog ‘library’, kept stocked with water and biscuits, a wonky ‘little library’ designed to appeal to children and a shroud for a defibrillator, bought by neighbours on two streets who clubbed together for the life-saving device.
Now the talented neighbour has gone a step further, creating a robot figure - called Marvin - to house jigsaw puzzles and games which children in the area can swap.
The man behind the workbench is known only as Mr Jerry to those in the area, but all appreciate the bonding effect his work has had on those who live nearby.
Charlotte Hudson said: “The kids just know him as Mr Jerry, which shows the appreciation from the community.”
Marvin was a result of her children’s request for somewhere to keep jigsaws and she explained: “He has a talent for it.
“The robot is called Marvin, has an Apple watch and wears Doc Marten boots, it is the little details that make it,” she said.
