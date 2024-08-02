Arsonists strike three times overnight
FIREFIGHTERS were called to tackle three deliberate blazes overnight.
Rotherham firefighters were first called out to a deliberate blaze involving shrubs at 7.05pm on Canklow Road, Canklow,
The crew left the scene at 7.30pm.
Maltby firefighters later attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Gipsy Lane, Maltby, at 10.20pm.
They came away at 10.55pm.
Dearne firefighters were also called out to a deliberate rubbish blaze at 11.40pm on Kathleen Street, Goldthorpe.
The crew left the scene at 12.05am.