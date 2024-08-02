Arsonists strike three times overnight

By Jill Theobald
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 09:51 BST
FIREFIGHTERS were called to tackle three deliberate blazes overnight.

Rotherham firefighters were first called out to a deliberate blaze involving shrubs at 7.05pm on Canklow Road, Canklow,

The crew left the scene at 7.30pm.

Maltby firefighters later attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Gipsy Lane, Maltby, at 10.20pm.

They came away at 10.55pm.

Dearne firefighters were also called out to a deliberate rubbish blaze at 11.40pm on Kathleen Street, Goldthorpe.

The crew left the scene at 12.05am.