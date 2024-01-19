Register
Arsonists strike three times overnight

CREWS spent two hours tackling three deliberately started blazes overnight.
By Jill Theobald
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:03 GMT
A SYFR vehicleA SYFR vehicle
Edlington firefighters first attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.05pm on Braithwell Road, Maltby.

The crew came away at 9pm.

Dearne firefighters were then called out to a deliberate car fire at 9.10pm on Melton Green, West Melton.

They left the scene at 9.55pm.

Firefighters from Edlington station then tackled a deliberate wheelie bin fire in the early hours of this morning.

The crew arrived on Albany Road, Balby at 6.25am and left at 6.40am.