Crews spent more than four hours tackling deliberate blazes

FIREFIGHTERS spent more than four hours tackling deliberate blazes after arsonists struck seven times overnight – including setting two cars alight on the same street.

Rotherham firefighters were first called out to a deliberate bin fire at 8pm on Little Common Lane, Kimberworth.

The crew left the scene at 8.15pm.

Edlington firefighters then tackled a deliberate blaze involving scrubland at 8.25pm on Tickhill Road, Maltby.

They came away over an hour later at 9.40pm.

Crews later attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 10.45pm on Strauss Crescent, Maltby, leaving 15 minutes later.

Firefighters from Dearne station went on to deal with a deliberate blaze involving straw in a field at Packman Road, West Melton at 11.05pm.

The crew left the scene at 11.30pm.

Edlington firefighters went on to spend 45 minutes tackling a deliberate rubbish fire at 12am on Green Balk, Clifton.

Firefighters from Dearne were called out once again to two cars which had been deliberately set alight at 2am on Coronation Street, Darfield.

The crew left the scene over an hour later at 3.15am.

Rotherham firefighters later dealt with a deliberate rubbish fire at 6.20am on Bawtry Road, Brinsworth, coming away at 6.55am.