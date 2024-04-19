A SYFR vehicle

Crews from Dearne station dealt with the three cars on Farfield Park, Manvers at 10.10pm, coming away at 11.30pm.

Rotherham firefighters were also called out to a deliberate vehicle fire on Haugh Road, Rawmarsh at 10.15pm, leaving 40 minutes later.

Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended a deliberate car fire on Aldwarke Lane, Aldwarke.

They left the scene at 1.15am.

A bin was deliberately set on fire on Woodfield Road, Balby at 1.45am.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident, coming away at 2.05am.

Rotherham firefighters later attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 4.35am on Canklow Road, Canklow.