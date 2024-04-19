Arsonists strike five times overnight

FIREFIGHTERS were called out five times over night to tackle deliberate blazes – including dealing with three cars set alight on the same road.
Crews from Dearne station dealt with the three cars on Farfield Park, Manvers at 10.10pm, coming away at 11.30pm.

Rotherham firefighters were also called out to a deliberate vehicle fire on Haugh Road, Rawmarsh at 10.15pm, leaving 40 minutes later.

Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended a deliberate car fire on Aldwarke Lane, Aldwarke.

They left the scene at 1.15am.

A bin was deliberately set on fire on Woodfield Road, Balby at 1.45am.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident, coming away at 2.05am.

Rotherham firefighters later attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 4.35am on Canklow Road, Canklow.

The crew left the scene at 5am.

