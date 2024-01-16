FIRE crews spent nearly two hours tackling deliberate blazes after arsonists struck five times overnight, setting a car, trees and rubbish alight.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 7.10pm on Snowden Terrace, Wombwell.

Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident and left at 7.50pm.

A crew from Edlington station dealt with a deliberate fire involving trees at 8.10pm on Bolton Street, Denaby Main.

They came away at 8.30pm.

Dearne firefighters were then called out to the first deliberate rubbish fire at 8.55pm on Eldon Road, Eastwood.

The crew left the scene at 9.20pm.

A crew from Edlington station attended the next deliberate rubbish blaze on Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, at 1.50am, coming away at 2am.

Rotherham station later tackled another deliberate rubbish fire at 3.35am on Aldwarke Lane, Aldwarke, Rotherham.