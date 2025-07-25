Arrests, vehicle seizures and 27 warnings as cops 'block in' car meet

ZERO TOLERANCE: Roads policing officers acted after drivers “descended” on Houghton Road

POLICE made arrests, seized vehicles and issued 27 warnings after “blocking in” drivers at an unauthorised car meet in Rotherham.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said roads policing officers acted “as part of our zero tolerance to dangerous car meets” after drivers “descended” on Houghton Road last week.

“Following reports, officers attended and put a road closure on Houghton Road at both ends, holding all drivers and their vehicles in the road while officers carried out their checks and spoke to those involved,” said the force spokesperson.

“As officers’ checks took place, one driver had his vehicle seized as it had been reported stolen during a burglary a few days previously.

“The driver was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and further arrested for driving while over the limit of alcohol, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

“Two drivers had their vehicles seized, as they had previously received a warning for driving in an anti-social manner on the Dearne Valley Parkway and in Sheffield.

“Under the Police Reform Act, 27 drivers were issued a warning, meaning if they are caught to be driving in an anti-social manner within the next year, their vehicle could automatically be seized.”

Roads Policing Insp Matt Collings said: “We are willing to work alongside those who organise safe car meets.

“What we will not tolerate is drivers descending on areas across South Yorkshire, using our roads as a racetrack, and causing a risk and concern to our communities.

“We will close roads and hold you.

“We can seize vehicles that are being driven in an anti-social manner, and will carry out thorough checks of insurance, licence and car modifications of those in attendance.

“We are not here to ‘ruin’ your fun, but we are here to protect the public.”

Anyone with information about car meets is asked to call 101 or report online via the SYP website.

Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.