Leigh Beecham (left) pictured with her sister Lynne Cook, has opened Chrysalis Health and Wellbeing Clinic at Wath - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Director Leigh Beecham opened the doors to Chrysalis Professional Ltd with an official launch day day attended by more than 60 guests.

The clinic, on Biscay Way in Wath, is offering services around laser treatment and is currently in the process of registering with the health and social care watchdog the Care Quality Commission.

Leigh (38) and her sister Lynne Cook (44) – who both live in Brampton – have big plans for the clinic in the future.

“We are starting out in the world of health and wellbeing,” said Leigh.

“We are constantly striving to improve our skills and stay up-to-date on the latest techniques and trends in the industry and offer medical grade laser treatments using the same laser technology supplied to the NHS.

“Our initial plan is to offer laser and aesthetic services.

“For example, we have worked with a man who was blind and was struggling with shaving his beard.

“We will also be looking to grow our business to offer minor surgeries such as varicose veins, scar augmentation, hair transplant and much more.

“Our treatments are carried out by highly trained and experienced healthcare professionals and we are dedicated to providing the best possible service.

“We want to cater to the community so, if people are struggling to access services and want to see us incorporate them as we develop the business, we want to hear from them.”

Army veteran Leigh served as a combat medic in both Iraq in 2007 and Afghanistan in 2012.

“In Basra we were mortared a lot,” she said.

“There were a lot of explosives and the area might be mortared ten or fifteen times a day.

“There were a lot of casualties coming through where we were hospital based in a medical ward and a surgical ward.”

In Afghanistan she was based in Helmund Province and Camp Bastion.

“There were guys coming in off the ground as well as children,” she said.

“They were tough places to be.”

A qualified, registered senior healthcare professional, Leigh went on to her first senior management role as head of healthcare at HMP Wakefield during the pandemic.

After becoming pregnant, she was expecting to go back into a similar role with HM Prison Wealstun.

“In June last year I had a miscarriage and lost my daughter,” she said.

“It would have been harrowing to go back out there on my own and back into prisons.

“But it has meant I have pursued by dream business with the clinic.”

Of the launch event, Leigh said: “It was brilliant, a really good vibe.

“A lot of people came out to support us and send us good wishes which was great.