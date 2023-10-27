FOUR trainees have taken their first steps towards a construction career with a contractor working closely with Rotherham Council.

The apprentices, from left: George Scattergood, Harry May, Izaak Smith, Marcus Dukanovic

Energy and regeneration firm Equans took on the new recruits to work under experienced mentors in its housing repairs service.

The group will also study in colleges to qualify in fields including electrical engineering, gas and heating engineering and plumbing.

Apprentice George Scattergood (20), from Wath, said: “When I started my joinery apprenticeship, I thought I would just be shadowing my mentor, but I’ve actually been able to get really stuck in and hands-on and have learnt so many new skills already.”

Neil Wright, head of operations at Equans, added: “I’m incredibly proud of the apprenticeships we have created in Rotherham, leaving a legacy in the communities where we work is really important to us.

“Apprenticeships not only provide valuable opportunities for individuals to kickstart their careers in the construction industry, but also contribute to the long-term development and growth of the borough

“I am excited to see our latest recruits progress at Equans and to see the positive impact they will have.”