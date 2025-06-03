Appeal to help young brain cancer patient

A MEXBOROUGH herbalist has launched an appeal to raise cash to help a young cancer victim in her fight against the disease.

Claire Dexter runs Clayton’s Herbalists and was contacted to help Taliyah Whitworth in her fight against brain cancer, with complementary medication.

The disease returned for a second time and after 12-year-old Taliyah has surgery recently, medics delivered the heartbreaking news that they could do no more to help her.

However, it is believed the use of an oxygen chamber can help people to recover from surgery and potentially help fight the cancer.

Claire has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the £8,000 needed to pay for a chamber that Taliyah can use at home.

Those who can help can make donations at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-help-taliyah-beat-brain-cancer-again

She had been able to use one offered by The Branch Wellness Clinic in Wakefield, but a home unit allows for more frequent use, with added benefits, said Claire.

A Mansfield company, The Health Pod, had stepped in to offer a chamber at cost price and that had already been delivered, with the company accepting payment later, said Claire.

It is believed oxygen therapy may help Taliyah

The presence of a chamber at home was “life-changing”, she said.

So it was now important to raise the money needed to meet that bill.

Claire described Taliyah’s struggle as “an epic battle” and said: “She has just had surgery and they have said there is nothing more they can do.

“We are wanting to prove them wrong. There are so many people with stage four cancer who have reversed it and survived.”