Appeal of donations is clear to see for community group and funeral firm
Newsome's – which has numerous Yorkshire sites including at Wath, Mexborough, Wombwell, and Greasbrough – is involved in the international Lions Club's Recycle for Sight appeal which collects and processes unwanted eyeglasses and cases before distributing them to countries across the globe.
Amanda Stocks, funeral services arranger at Newsome's Greasbrough branch, said: “We have recently been participating in some community engagement with activities including litter-picking, charity fairs, and church coffee mornings.
“I heard about the Lions collecting unwanted or broken glasses and cases to be recycled and reused and sent abroad and thought it was a great idea.
“We got in touch and the Lions arranged for the drop-off boxes to be delivered to five branches so our clients and the community can get involved.
“This has proved popular and we will be continuing with them into the future now we have hosted our first collection by Lions Club representative Peter Machin.”
Pete, who has been involved with the voluntary service club for 25 years, said: “The international Lions started in Illinois over 100 years ago and our Rotherham group began in 1960.
“It is about helping different people who may be struggling.”
As well as the group's popular annual Santa’s sleigh tour, Rotherham Lions also give aid to schools, individuals, and organisations including Rotherham Hospice and Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity.
“We are all volunteers and we do anything we can to help,” said Peter.
“That's what our motto is – 'We serve'.”
As part of the appeal. Rotherham Lions collect the glasses from across the borough which are then sent to the Lions UK headquarters in Birmingham to be sorted and sent abroad.
More than 12 countries have benefited to date including including Papua New Guinea, Ghana, Nigeria, and Nepal.
“It's brilliant what Newsome's have organised,” said Peter.
“Often when people are sadly dealing with the death of a loved one there may be two or three pairs of glasses and our message is 'don't chuck them in the bin as we have a great use for them'.”
