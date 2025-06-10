Appeal for those with memories of Silverwood pit

A PROJECT to preserve the history of the mining community which worked at Silverwood Colliery will be collecting memories from those who were involved later this month.

The aim is to collect an oral record from those with memories of the pit, and the community which provided its workforce, while those involved are able to share their memories.

It is hoped that will contribute to a wider archive, being created by the Silverwood Colliery Heritage Group, to preserve that now-lost era for future generations.

The group was founded several years ago by Neil Bingham and since then has put on displays in the community and held an annual gathering at Christmas.

They have also worked in conjunction with Clifton Park Museum, which put them into contact with an organisation called Rotherham Flux, which is now working with them on the project.

Neil said the number of survivors from the generation who worked at the colliery – which closed more than 30 years ago – was dwindling.

“It is important that we get these memories recorded, so they are not lost forever,” he said.

“This is about making sure the stories are kept and preserved, so future generations know what it was like to be part of a coal-mining family and the sense of community that created.”

Long gone: The former Silverwood colliery

The ultimate aim is to create a documentary about the pit and its community, along with a digital archive online, though Neil said that would involve a lot of work.

In the meantime, the objective is record as many memories as possible and those who can help should attend Ravenfield Parish Hall, on June 22, between 10am and 2pm.