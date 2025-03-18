Appeal for help to find runaway dog
Two cars were in a collision at junction 33, with one vehicle containing three dogs.
A Springer Spaniel died instantly and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier remained with its owners.
But a German Shepherd, called Athena, was “incredibly scared” and ran away.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 40 year old, was charged with driving without due care and attention and failed a roadside breath test.
“Officers carried out searches of the area, and enquiries with partners but we, and the owners, have still sadly been unable to find the dog,” said a force spokesman.
“We’re urging our communities to be vigilant and if you see a German Shepherd that you believe could be Athena, as photographed, please get in touch.”
Anyone who sees Athena should call 101 quoting incident number 798 of March 15, 2025.
