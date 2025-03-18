Appeal for help to find runaway dog

Appeal: Missing Athena

POLICE are asking for help to trace a family’s pet dog, missing after it fled a crash on the M1.

Two cars were in a collision at junction 33, with one vehicle containing three dogs.

A Springer Spaniel died instantly and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier remained with its owners.

But a German Shepherd, called Athena, was “incredibly scared” and ran away.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 40 year old, was charged with driving without due care and attention and failed a roadside breath test.

“Officers carried out searches of the area, and enquiries with partners but we, and the owners, have still sadly been unable to find the dog,” said a force spokesman.

“We’re urging our communities to be vigilant and if you see a German Shepherd that you believe could be Athena, as photographed, please get in touch.”

Anyone who sees Athena should call 101 quoting incident number 798 of March 15, 2025.