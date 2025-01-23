Appeal collects tree-mendous amount for hospice
Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice's annual appeal, sponsored by glass container manufacturer Beatson Clark, helps families declutter at the end of the festivities with an environmentally friendly way of disposing of Christmas trees.
A total of 2,069 trees have now been collected, with the campaign achieving its highest amount of donations since it began in 2021.
All the trees are being recycled or repurposed, either processed at E.ON’s plant to power South Yorkshire homes, or turned into sustainable biomass fuel at Eco Power Wood Fuels.
Some are also being donated to be used in local forest schools around Doncaster and the surrounding areas.
Heidi Hawkins, chief executive officer at Bluebell Wood, said: “The support from the public has been amazing, with so many people playing an important part in helping us to provide a more sustainable way to process Christmas trees after the festive period.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.