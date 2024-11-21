Ambitious plan for visitor-attraction railway fails to attract funding

Once thriving: Elsecar Heritage Railway today

AMBITIOUS £25m plans to re-open and expand Elsecar Heritage Railway have failed to leave the station a year after they were announced - with only one bid for funding made over the intervening 12 months.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even that is a request for re-consideration of an application for £16m of funding made from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund in 2022, the year before the Elsecar Forging Ahead vision was first published.

Barnsley Council was behind Elsecar Forging Ahead, which took two years to compile, with plans for a new visitor attraction railway with a ‘reconstructed’ 1848 Fitzwilliam engine, a replacement station and other buildings, including a cafe, intended to operate alongside a new college for the railway industry, taking 400 students each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council were clear last Autumn that the scope of the project was so large it would likely have to happen in stages.

The vision: How Barnsley Council hopes the site will look

However, they have now confirmed the only positive bid to date is a re-submission of the original request for £16m, though money is being invested at Elsecar Heritage Centre, alongside the railway.

They also say that “conversations continue to take place with the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England”.

The General Election happened after the fresh bid was made, the council said, which affected the process, and they were now “waiting to see what relevant funding streams might emerge from Government in the coming months to support further development at Elsecar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vision cost £11,000 in total, with £5,000 going on buying-in heritage railway expertise.

Going nowhere: A loco marooned at Elsecar

With high levels of inflation undermining many local authority projects, the £25m cost of the scheme may have increased signficantly by the time funding is secured.

Cllr Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “Launching the vision for the future of Elsecar in November 2023 was an exciting step forward that set out what we want to achieve over the coming years.

"Unfortunately, Levelling Up Fund bids, to fund and progress this vision, have been unsuccessful. We asked the previous government to reconsider our application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we’re not standing still. We’re using Cultural Development Fund to improve several buildings at Elsecar Heritage Centre, the existing visitor centre, and the public realm.”

The heritage centre was originally the workshops for the Fitzwilliam Estate’s mining enterprises, before being taken over the NCB and then re-invented as a visitor attraction.

The existing heritage railway was operated by a charity, which leased buildings and the track from Barnsley Council. They found it impossible to meet the terms of the lease, which left them responsible for maintenance costs to buildings and the railway folded several years ago.

It had been anticipated that the railway would be extended to a new station at the Cortonwood retail park in Rotherham and, although a site was acquired and work done on the track-bed, including the installation of a level-crossing in Hemingfield, those ambitions were never realised.

The railway’s big attraction, the Mardy Monster tank engine, was sold in controversial circumstances as the charity wrestled with financial problems, shortly before the organisation folded.