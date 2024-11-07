Festive spirit: Stalls will return to the site of old Hoyland market

PLANS for a day-long Christmas market and evening entertainment have been announced for Hoyland this year, in a bid to give the town a boost.

Ironically, the market will take place on the site of the old Hoyland market, which is now a car park, surrounded by independent traders and a B&M supermarket.

It has been organised by the Hoyland Traders Group and will take place on Thursday December 5, running from 10am to 4pm.

But the attractions will continue beyond that time, with children from St Helen’s School singing carols from 4.20pm, with a short parade around the town centre setting off at 4.45pm.

There will also be a ‘coronation’ for a winter king and queen, who will be chosen from a competition.

That will end at the Belmont Working Men’s Club, where Hoyland Community Theatre will give a performance of festive stories from 6pm.

Later in the evening, singer James Higgs will be performing festive songs.

In addition to the market, a Santa’s grotto will be set up in the Yorkshire Coffee House on King Street, and will be open through the day.

Hoyland has undergone substantial changes in recent years, with the loss of the Co-op store in the old town hall building, and limited trade at the new market.

A Boyes department store opened as part of regeneration work which saw the market move, and the former Co-op is now a Community Shop, offering cheap groceries, an affordable cafe and help with cookery classes and other assistance for those claiming benefits.

A Hoyland Retailer group was established several years ago, to try to encourage more shoppers and visitors into the town centre, and organised a summer gala.

Some of those who were involved in that group, including the Flower Box florists and Claytons shoe shop are no longer trading.

The group had support from local councillors at the time.

December’s event is being organised as Barnsley Council looks at potential developments for the current market site, which attracts limited numbers of traders.

The council has stage its own initiatives to breathe new life into the area, including the creation of a new town square, and an event with street entertainers earlier this year