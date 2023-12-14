'Amazing' healthcare staff win awards
Staff and teams from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) received a variety of awards at a special event at AESSEAL New York Stadium in Rotherham.
Rotherham winners in the 'patient experience and carer involvement' category were
associate nurse director Meagan McNaney and personal assistant Shannon Reeder, support worker Katrina Davis, and support time recovery worker Kerry Newall.
The awards, which were hosted by Hallam FM Breakfast Show host and sponsor Liesl Soards, were presented to the winners by local dignitaries the Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham Cllr Robert and Tracy Taylor, Civic Mayor of Lincolnshire Cllr Janet Longcake and Consort Joanne Saunby and Deputy Civic Mayor of Doncaster Cllr Julie Grace and Consort Ellie Grace, as well as representatives from local companies who had sponsored the event.
RDaSH's Children’s Community Eating Disorder Service took the title of clinical team of the year, while the chair’s award went to deputy director of finance Izaaz Mohammed.
The trust's chief executive Toby Lewis said: “The awards are a great way of celebrating success and saying 'thank you' to our colleagues.
“Staff, patients, carers and families make the nominations, and the awards highlight the amazing work that goes on across our organisation.
“Sadly, the awards night can only say ‘well done’ to a few – and I want all our colleagues to know they are very much appreciated and help us to deliver excellent services across all of the communities we serve.”