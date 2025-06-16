Alpaca farm planned for Wath upon Dearne

AN ALPACA farm could be on the way in Wath upon Dearne with a local family planning to launch and expand what they claim to be the first of its type in Rotherham.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saxton family have shared their business plan for Hoober View Alpacas as part of a planning application for a lodge on land off Newhill Road and Battison Lane, where they propose to establish the business.

Jonathan and Catherine Saxton envisage living at the site with their two children to build the business with a breeding programme over the next few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They insist their objective is to benefit the community and state in their planning application: “Our beautiful land means more than just a business to us.

“Maintaining its beauty and openness is at the forefront of our passion and drive, as well as self-funding the start up of our business.

“We would like to become the first company to raise and breed alpacas in Rotherham, currently Rotherham does not have this.”

Over there years, their aim would be to “be able to work with the local community, schools, special education and apprenticeship programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would be initially starting with five female alpacas, growing our herd every year.

Coming to Wath?: Rotherham's first alpaca farm could be on its way (Photo by Hollie Adams / AFP) (Photo by HOLLIE ADAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

“With our passion for animals, love for our area, and our experience already running a successful business we will be setting the bar high for other competitors.”

Alpaca farming has become increasingly common in this country, with demand for the wool they produce as an alternative to sheep’s wool.

Farming the alpacas would mean being available 24 hours a day, their business plan states, but the business would also bring opportunities for the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contact with alpacas could help with reducing anxiety, boosting self-confidence and increasing physical activity.

“Children’s mental health is in crisis and we would love to work with our local experts to provide a program which helps reduce those statistics,” their report states.

“There are several local mainstream primary and secondary schools within walking distance, as well as special education units for adults and children in the area.”

A proposal would also be to open a shop on site to sell their produce, and also plan wildflower planting and the introduction of beehives.

A decision on the application will be made later.