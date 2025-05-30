All the fun of the fair at carnival

Barnburgh and Harlington Carnival will take place on Saturday, June 7

AN ANNUAL Doncaster carnival will take place in June with promises of all the fun of the fair.

Barnburgh and Harlington Carnival will take place on Saturday, June 7 from 1pm-4pm on the playing fields near to Barnburgh Primary School, on Church Lane.

Attractions will include a dog show, Barnburgh Primary School choir, variety of stalls, balloon modelling, music from Knottingley Silver Band, belly dancers, World War II army display, circus skills display and the village show.

Each year the carnival raises money for village groups, including the parish church and Brownies.

Organiser Marie Darwin, from the Barnburgh and Harlington Carnival Committee, said: “Pop the date in your diaries and come along.

“All of the profits made are ploughed back into the community, allowing our groups to continue and thrive and our church to carry out vital repairs.”

Entry is £1.50 for anyone aged 12-plus and it’s cash only.

The organisers are also looking for volunteers to help on the day – email [email protected].