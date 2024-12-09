All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special for rising Rotherham acting star Owen

Rotherham's Owen Phillips will star in the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special

Rising star Owen Phillips, 13, from Rotherham will feature in the highly anticipated All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special.

The beloved Channel 5 drama, known for its heart-warming tales and stunning Yorkshire scenery, has become a staple of British television.

Owen’s appearance is set to add a fresh spark to the show’s holiday magic. He plays the role of Christopher.

Channel 5 announced the Christmas special will air on Monday, December 23 at 9pm, with actors Samuel West, Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, and Anna Madeley all expected to feature.

Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) and Christopher Taylor (Owen Phillips) in the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024. Picture: Playground/Channel 5

Owen, who attends Wickersley School & Sports College and lives in Wickersley, said: “I’m thrilled to be part of such an iconic series, especially for the Christmas special, which holds a special place in the hearts of so many viewers. It’s been a joy to work with the cast and crew to bring this story to life, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.

“One of my best memories on All Creatures Great and Small is when Samuel West came in to the break room and we talked about the show and work and his family and his dad. He said let’s go through our lines together and he showed me some acting techniques, that was unbelievable, at the end the director Andy Hay gave a speech about me to the cast when we wrapped, it was very humbling, all the behind the scenes staff and my chaperones were amazing.”

Owen’s recent credits include a recurring role as Wes Oldfield in CBBC’s acclaimed BAFTA-winning series, The Dumping Ground, as well as parts in Casualty, Gentleman Jack, and Sherwood. He’s also starred in various adverts for brands including Asda’s 2021 Christmas ad.

The festivities at the famous vet’s practice will feature a snow-sprinkled Darrowby as residents are determined to capture the Christmas spirit, despite the shadow of war and rationing.

Series six of All Creatures Great and Small has been commissioned and filming expected to begin next February in the Yorkshire Dales.

Stacey Burrows director of Articulate Agency, who represents Owen, said “Owen attended our drama classes from a young age and has secured acting roles in TV commercials to much-loved dramas. He hasn’t looked back. We are so proud of him and can’t wait to see what 2025 brings for him.”