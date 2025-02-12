Aldi installs InPost lockers outside three Rotherham stores

ALDI InPost lockers are being installed at stores in Rotherham.

ALDI is installing InPost lockers outside more of its UK stores in Yorkshire, including three supermarkets in Rotherham.

As a result of the supermarket’s ongoing partnership with parcel locker provider InPost, customers can now collect and return online orders at ALDI on Littlefield Road in Dinnington. Bawtry Road, in Bramley and Muglet Lane, Maltby.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket first trialed the lockers at 22 stores across the country in December 2023.

Following positive feedback from customers, more than 260 InPost lockers have been installed across the UK.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “By adding lockers at more locations nationwide, customers can now collect or return parcels seamlessly while picking up their shopping at Aldi.”

Neil Kuschel, chief executive officer at InPost UK, said: “We’re excited to see how this collaboration will enhance the shopping experience, reduce the cost and continue to meet the growing consumer demand for secure, sustainable, and seamless parcel solutions.”