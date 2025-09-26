After half a century, Goldthorpe gets its first CAMRA pub award

GOLDTHORPE might have been regarded as a desert for thirsty real ale enthusiasts over the last half century.

The village has consistently failed to be recognised in Barnsley CAMRA’s seasonal awards - until now.

The Corner Tap, a High Street micro-pub, has proved that Goldthorpe can stand alongside other communities for the quality of its bars.

It has won the Summer Pub of the Season award, presented five years after the business opened.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant that was, inevitably, a rocky start - with a brief spell trading before permanent opening in May 2021.

Barnsley CAMRA say the Corner Tap “has made its mark through a combination of excellent cask ales, quirky yet inviting interiors, and a strong sense of welcome and community.”

They have also highlighted its “fantastic quality of their cask ale” and the “warm and welcoming community-focussed atmosphere” as key elements in the decision to nominate it.

The Corner Tap is run by Dave Jarvis, Fran Yates and Savannah Jarvis, who have developed it into a gathering place which oozes character - with features including a bar constructed from old doors, a snug and a sheltered yard outside.

Dave, joint owner, said:“We’re absolutely thrilled. To be recognised by CAMRA in this way — and for Goldthorpe — means everything. This isn’t just down to us, but to all who come in, who support us, who care about good beer and a good community.”

Fran added: “Since the beginning, our aim was to create a place that feels like home, that’s welcoming, where people can enjoy some really good ale, chat, relax. Savannah helping out brings it all together — it’s a family venture.”

Phil Gregg, Secretary of Barnsley CAMRA, said: “On behalf of Barnsley CAMRA, I’d like to congratulate everyone at The Corner Tap on this fantastic achievement.

“Their dedication to serving high-quality cask ale and creating such a warm, community-focussed atmosphere has set a shining example for pubs across the region.

“This award is thoroughly deserved and a proud moment for Goldthorpe.”

The Corner Tap is among a growing number of micro-pubs in the region, bucking the trend of closures among larger, traditional pub businesses.