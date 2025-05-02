Adventures galore at 'fantastic' after school club

CLUB TOGETHER: Mrs Kate Atkin, principal at Maltby Manor Academy, with Adrian and Natalie Harvey of Pop's

A LEARNING trust has teamed up with an outdoor adventure centre to create a “fantastic” after-school club.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maltby Learning Trust joined Pop’s Outdoor Adventure to open the new after-school club at Maltby Manor Academy to provide activities for youngsters in school years 1 to 6 from 3pm-6pm, Monday to Friday.

Based at The Hub at Maltby Manor Academy, activities include arts and crafts, sports and games, and outdoor learning, all from £10 per child per session, with snacks included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop’s also offer free minibus transport, collecting children from Maltby Redwood Academy and Maltby Lilly Hall Academy.

David Horrigan, from Maltby Learning Trust, said: “We are really excited about this collaboration with Pop’s, which is exclusive to MLT schools.

“It’s a fantastic initiative and so much work has gone into creating a superb new space which children will love.

“It’s great that pupils at three of our primary academies can all benefit from this new arrangement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Harvey, from Pop’s Outdoor Adventure, said: “We support over 14,000 children each year across Rotherham with after school clubs, holiday clubs and outdoor learning sessions in schools.

"This amazing opportunity to now support children and families in Maltby is our next big adventure and we can’t wait to share our unique activities with them.”

Plans are now in place to further extend the club provision for FS2/Reception age children.

Maltby Learning Trust is a multi-academy trust.

Formed in 2014, it consists of seven schools, with three secondary schools in addition to its four primary schools.