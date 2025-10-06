Action over parking chaos at Forge Island following technology failure

ROTHERHAM’S flagship Forge Island development has been plunged into parking chaos after technology meant to favour visitors to the entertainment venue failed.

Rotherham Council then opended the site for free in an attempt to simplify arrangements, but has now introduced emergency wardens because ‘unprecedented’ numbers of motorists used it, leaving no space for Forge Island customers.

It is expected a new automated system will be installed before Christmas.

Cllr John Williams, the Cabinet member responsible for the facility, accepted he was among those using the car park until “a couple of weeks ago when I realised it was becoming a problem”.

Cllr Williams was responding to Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester, who raised the issue after being approached by a constituent.

One visitor posted on social media that they had been unable to park at Forge Island while visiting Vetro Lounge, and had used a time-limited car park elsewhere, overshooting the limit there, and now expecting a fine.

Cllr Williams responded to the query, stating: “We recognise the current parking arrangements have caused inconvenience, particularly for customers of Forge Island businesses.

“The previous installed system has not worked as anticipated leading to a re-design of the system and a formal decision was made to remove parking charges whilst this was underway.

Popular: Forge Island car park when workers could park for free

“Unfortunately, we did not anticipate the design taking as long as it has.”

It is expected the update will be ‘signed off’ imminently.

“This will enable a managed parking system to ensure Forge Island meets the requirements of the council, businesses and those wishing to use the brilliant facilities, restaurants and cinema on the site.

“This system will include appropriate technology and signage to assist with a range of charging and use.

Warden control: Only motorists using Forge Island are now being allowed to park there

“We have identified that a number of council officers are using the site, as are a large number of people working in businesses and organisations across the town centre,” he told Cllr Bennett-Sylvester.

Rotherham Council’s Assistant Director Property & Facilities Services, Kevin Fisher confirmed the new system should be installed soon.

“Visitors using the Forge Island businesses will continue to be able to access and use the car park for free while anyone else will be advised to use alternative parking,” he said.

"We are in ongoing contact with tenants and stakeholders to ensure their concerns are heard and reflected in our approach.”