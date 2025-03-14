Accreditation for 'supportive and empowering' educational group

RNN Group

EDUCATION chiefs have credited a “supportive and empowering environment” for both staff and students across campuses helping them to successfully retain an international quality standard.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RNN Group – made up of campuses including Rotherham College, Dearne Valley College, North Notts College and University Centre Rotherham – retained its Matrix accreditation award following a two-day visit by representatives to talk with staff and students about their experiences across the learning sites.

The Matrix Standard is owned by the government's Department for Education and was launched in 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the international quality standard for organisations delivering information, advice and/or guidance to clients either as their sole purpose or as part of their wider service offer and assesses the bodies against the Standard’s four main elements – leadership and management, resources, service delivery, and continuous quality improvement.

The RNN Group's report highlighted positive areas including “inspirational leadership that ensures the culture is consistently believed in, and staff have a clear understanding of the group vision,” as well as students “speak(ing) highly of curriculum tutors who use their industry knowledge to provide appropriate advice and guidance.”

The “wraparound nature of support enables students to access education, stay in learning and take positive career steps is well co-ordinated across the various teams and campuses,” according to the report, which also noted measures in place to ensure both staff and students across all services “feel safe throughout their interactions.”

Other highlights included the impact of changing approaches to open events, taster days and some interviewing approaches leading to a reduction in the withdrawal rate before 42 days, plus a drop of 13 per cent in students transferring between courses at the beginning of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Reid, director of safeguarding and student support at RNN Group, said, “We are incredibly proud of our dedicated student support teams across the RNN Group for achieving the prestigious Matrix Standard.

“This accreditation is a testament to their hard work and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional information, advice, and guidance services to our learners.

“This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to create a supportive and empowering environment where every student can thrive and reach their full potential.”