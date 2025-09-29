Accommodation for vulnerable teenagers planned in Brampton

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 29th Sep 2025, 10:14 BST
A HOUSE in Brampton Bierlow could be used to accommodate up to four vulnerable teenagers in future, if plans for a change of use are approved.

The property, in Higham Road, is currently used as conventional house, but Rotherham Council is being asked to approve a planning application to make it available as supported accommodation.

That needs planning permission and an application has been made which, if successful, would see the house used to accommodate 16 to 17 year olds.

There would be enough space at the address to accommodate up to four teenagers at any one time, each with their own bedroom.

Those living there would be placed through local authorities, with no capacity to take residents on a private basis, according to planning documents.

Planners have been told: “The service will provide a safe, supportive, and structured living environment where you people can develop independence skills while receiving guidance and supervision.

“The home will operate in full compliance with Ofsted’s supported accommodation standards.”

In addition to four bedrooms for those accommodated there, a staff office/sleeping room would be provided, with round the clock supervision being provided.

Planning application: a house could be given a new purposeplaceholder image
It is expected that two staff members would be present during the daytime, with one or two present overnight.

That would provide “reassurance for the local community”, the application states.

The application states the house would retain a ‘residential character’, with four residents and two care staff being comparable to a larger family household.

It was anticipated each resident would have one or two visits per week.

A decision on the application will be made later.

