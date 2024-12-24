Accolades for trio of top NHS stars

'Team of the Year Adult Clinical Care' went to the Memory Service in Rotherham.

A TRIO of stars from the NHS in Rotherham who have helped improve services, cut waiting times, and enhance learning have been recognised at a health trust's annual staff awards.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff, volunteers and peer support workers from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust who have gone above and beyond in their roles were recognised in the glitzy awards ceremony at Doncaster Racecourse.

In Rotherham there were three 'gold' winners at the RDaSH awards event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antony Hudson, based at the child and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS) in Rotherham, took the title of Peer Support Worker of the Year 2024.

Judges said: “Antony supports young people with their mental health to overcome barriers.

“Young people fedback that Tony helps them access services in a meaningful way and identify ways to improve the service.”

The 'Team of the Year Adult Clinical Care' went to the Memory Service in Rotherham for achieving “excellent results in reducing waiting times from 16 weeks to four, enabling them to better deliver timely assessment and diagnosis to patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team was also asked to share their practice with NHS England.

Dr Gemma Graham, from older people’s mental health service, won the Learning and Education Award 2024.

Judges said: “Gemma's multiple publications into the mental health of older people and work on a national stage is testament to her passion and dedication.

“Her work internally and externally enables the learning and education of others leading to improved care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RDaSH chief executive Toby Lewis said: "It is fantastic to honour staff, students and volunteers.

“We received more than 340 nominations for this year's 16 awards.

“The patients, governors and trust leaders who have helped judge had a wonderfully difficult task making their choices.

“The NHS at its best can make a huge contribution to people’s lives within our communities – and those who have won these awards certainly do just that in teams across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also thanked event sponsors Fleet Solutions, Micro Alarms Ltd, Exclusive Secure Care Services, Minimising and Managing Violence and Aggression, RJ Electrical and Security Ltd, the People Focussed Group, and Your Hearts and Minds charity.