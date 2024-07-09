Balbir Singh Dance Company has teamed up with Ferham Primary School and creative arts organisation FLUX Rotherham

AN ACCLAIMED dance company will be working with primary school pupils to create a unique musical and movement piece as part of community engagement activities at the borough's Ferham Festival.

Balbir Singh Dance Company has teamed up with Ferham Primary School and creative arts organisation FLUX Rotherham on a workshop programme of dance and music performances created by BSDC.

The students, at the school on Ferham Road in Rotherham, will engage in six sessions starting in the summer term, led by artists from BSDC, which will introduce them to the colourful world of 'Mughal Miniatures' – a dynamic dance piece by the Sonia Sabri Company which children and communities will be able to experience in person at the Ferham Festival on August 17.

A spokesperson for FLUX Rotherham said: “'Mughal Miniatures' fuses traditional and folkloric artistry with modern and urban forms, making heritage accessible and engaging for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

“The sessions will be rooted in the classical Indian dance form of Kathak, which has a unique relationship with music through the language of rhythm and the aural tradition of learning both dance and music.

“The sessions will explore technique, expression, musicality, and storytelling through the visual literacy of dance and music, drawing children into the enchanting world of Indian classical arts.”

BSDC founder Balbir Singh said: “We are delighted to be working with FLUX Rotherham supporting their Creative People and Places Programme with Kathak dance and music as part of the Mughal Miniatures project.

“Kathak as a dance form is highly accessible as ‘visual literacy’.

“It is rich in rhythm, musicality, costume, narrative and expression.

“To introduce dance and music ideas to the children as forms of expression, imagination and creativity is ever more important in the world today as part of confidence building and health and wellbeing.

“We aim to empower, stimulate curiosity and build new bridges with the children and staff in the school to give context for such an exciting performance by Sonia Sabri coming to the festival.”