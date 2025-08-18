Access concerns raised over Swinton house plain

PLANS to build a large detached house on an empty plot in Swinton have attracted criticism from people worried about access and road safety if the development goes ahead.

Under the plan, a house would be built on unused land off Queen Street, with access via a passage onto that road and parking for five vehicles.

The proposal will be considered by planners at Rotherham Council, but already three people have filed observations about the plans, with concerns raised about access for emergency vehicles and road safety.

One questions whether fire trucks would be able to reach the site, with the access being “less than approximately three metres wide” and also the impact on traffic congestion.

They go on to state the passage used for access is shared and that the site is adjacent to a primary school, “there would be limited visibility out of the shared passage and I would have concerns on children running across the passage entrance,” the submission states.

It goes on: “I am concerned that this would impact the already tight parking situation outside of my house, particularly in school hours.

“The access via this route, vehicles would have to approach head on into the passage due to its narrow width.”

The council has also been asked to consider the impact on privacy for neighbours in Queen Street and Charnwood Street when making a decision.

Concerns: The planned development's proximity to a primary school has raised safety worries

Another states that boundary walls from Swinton Queen Primary School and another property create “zero visibility for drivers attempting to turn onto Queen Street.”

They also state that pipistrelle bats are present in trees surrounding the site and suggest more evaluation is needed.