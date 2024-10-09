Wath Academy, part of Maltby Learning Trust, will welcome Year 11 students to the event.

A ROTHERHAM-BASED academy is set to host a sixth form open evening for prospective students and their families.

Wath Academy, part of Maltby Learning Trust, will welcome Year 11 students to explore the range of academic opportunities and extracurricular activities available in its sixth form programme.

The open evening will take place between 6pm and 8pm, on Thursday, November 7.

Principal Mr Liam Ransome said: "Visitors will have the chance to meet our dedicated teaching staff, learn about our wide range of A-level and BTEC courses, and find out more about our scholarship programmes. explore our state-of-the-art facilities.

“We're particularly proud of our comprehensive support system, which ensures every student receives personalised guidance throughout their sixth form journey."

The open evening will feature presentations on the sixth form curriculum and student life, interactive subject demonstrations, and information on university applications and career pathways. Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with current students and tour the academy's facilities.

For more information visit www.wathacademy.com.