Academy is fielding sporting and academic talent

SPORTING sixth formers are heading to Wath Academy, part of the Maltby Learning Trust, next month, for a range of Scholarship Programmes designed to identify and support the next generation of talent in South Yorkshire.

The scholarships for September 2025 offer students access to high-quality coaching in football, rugby and netball, specialist training, and a tailored development pathway - all while continuing their academic studies at Wath Academy’s Ofsted-rated Outstanding Sixth Form.

The Academy is also aiming to launch a Cricket Scholarship for 2026 to join the growing portfolio of sports programmes to “reflect the academy’s commitment to providing exceptional opportunities for student-athletes to thrive both on and off the field”.

Liam Ransome, principal of Wath Academy, said: “We are thrilled to once again be offering a suite of Sporting Scholarship Programmes to enable our students to gain an exceptional sporting experience whilst conducting their academic studies.

“Our Scholarship Programmes provide a structured and aspirational route for talented young players to develop their skills while receiving an outstanding education.”

The programmes are open to Sixth Form students and include access to expert coaching, strength and conditioning support, and competitive fixtures.

Maltby Learning Trust was formed in 2014 and consists of seven academies – Ravenfield Primary Academy, Maltby Lilly Hall Academy, Maltby Redwood Academy, and Maltby Manor Academy – as well as three secondary ones – Maltby Academy, Wath Academy, Sir Thomas Wharton Academy.

MLT educates 5,400 students and employs more than 650 members of staff.

For more information about Wath Academy and its scholarship programmes, visit www.wathacademy.com/scholarship-offer.