'Abusive' man in A&E jailed after being caught on hospital staff's body-cam

JAILED: Abusive Craig Bintcliffe

AN ABUSIVE Rotherham man who threatened to kill staff in A&E has been jailed for 22 weeks after footage was captured on body-worn cameras worn by hospital staff.

Craig Bintcliffe, (49), of Spa Well Crescent, Rotherham, was jailed for 22 weeks for abusive behaviour towards Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust workers following footage captured by body-worn cameras worn by Urgent and Emergency Care Centre and security staff at Rotherham Hospital.

His disruptive behaviour, which eventually escalated to threats to kill workers at the hospital trust, was caught on camera, and used to prosecute Bintcliffe on Thursday, April 11 at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were called to the incident and arrested Bintcliffe who was remanded to court a day later and sentenced to two counts of assault by beating, one count of common assault, and racially aggravated harassment.

He was also ordered to pay £154 in victim surcharge and, in addition to his criminal sentence, issued with a banning letter by the trust preventing him for from using its services for 12 months, except in an emergency or life-threatening situation.

Managing director Michael Wright – who chairs the trust’s Violence Reduction Management working group – said: “Nobody should have to face abusive behaviour whilst working – especially when their job is to protect, care and support other people.

“It's wrong that our colleagues experience this at work and it isn't something we accept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Abusive behaviour towards our colleagues has consequences and we will take action against those who mistreat them.

“We hope these actions act as a deterrent and make those who abuse us think twice about their behaviour.

“We extend our thanks to South Yorkshire Police for their support of our colleagues in attending the incident, and for the actions they have taken since.”

Sgt Neil Windle, of Rotherham Safer Neighbourhoods Service, said: “Our teams across Rotherham will continue to encourage staff to report all assaults in order that similar perpetrators can be dealt with and placed before the courts.

“It will not be tolerated.