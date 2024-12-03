'Absolutely amazing' – Michell loses half her bodyweight and saves NHS thousands

DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS: Michell Saunders

AN “ABSOLUTELY amazing” mum of two who turned her life around by losing more than half her body weight credits joining her slimming group as giving her a “new life”.

Retired Michell Saunders (59) had tipped the scales at 23 stone and four pounds following a period of ill health.

But after telling her doctor of her despair and being referred to Slimming World at Parkgate, the married mum of two grown-up daughters has gone on to reach her target weight of nine stone – and has saved the NHS an estimated £15,000 through not having a planned gastric band operation.

“I had been had been really ill with mental health and anxiety,” said Michell, who lives in Rawmarsh.

Michell Saunders (second right) with Slimming World members at the bake sale

“My weight meant I couldn't bathe or dress myself, I had to ask my family and it was really degrading.

“I felt like I was a burden.

“I went to see my doctor and said: 'I don't want to live like this any more – my biggest fear is I won't be around to see my daughters get married'.

“He replied: 'they idolise you' – that was a bit of a wake-up call to me – and said we need to get you some help to lose weight.”

Michell with her Slimming World certificate

Michell, a former retail worker, was given a 12-week referral to Slimming World consultant Kerry Milson's group at Parkgate.

“I said to her: 'I am so overweight I don't know if I can walk in the front door'.

“She helped me lift my legs onto the scales.

“But everyone was so welcoming, you meet such wonderful people that it was like the start of my new life.

“With Slimming World you learn about food optimising and 'sins' – it's a new way of thinking about food and your relationship with it.

“I was a comfort eater – I would always previously go for two desserts if I was at a restaurant – but this is about adapting and being more mindful about what you eat.

“The weight kept coming off and I just got better and better – and when I found out I didn't need to have a gastric band fitted it gave me new self-confidence.

“I was told that with the surgery and the aftercare I had saved the NHS about £15,000 (by not having gastric band fitted) – I felt really quite proud of myself.

“The Parkgate group are just one big family – even outside meetings they will post encouraging messages on Facebook if you're having a bad day.

“It's been my lifeline.

“Kerry is the captain of the ship and she steers you through it – I couldn't have done it without her.”

Consultant Kerry said: “Michell has gone on to achieve her nine-stone award – after a week of baking!

“We held a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer arranged by Michell who baked Slimming World recipe cakes as well as regular cakes for others.

“Other members also contributed and we had a great turn-out, in total raising £550 for Macmillan.

“Michell is absolutely amazing.”