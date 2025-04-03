'Absolutely amazing' fundraiser for Sophie raises £8,000
Sophie White (23) was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2023 and underwent surgery twice.
Kimberworth Park-born Sophie – mum to two-year-old son Remi – also endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
Friends and family rallied round to raise funds after Sophie received the devastating news the treatment was no longer working and further NHS surgery was ruled out.
She was referred to a clinic in Cologne for immunotherapy treatment – a targeted approach to tumours, which has to be funded privately and could cost £200,000 – with supporters including borough band The Reytons ensuring Sophie could fly to Germany for her first consultation after smashing the initial £50,000 target.
Friend Jessica Woolston and other supporters are continuing to raise funds for Sophie's ongoing treatment journey including a ’Sophie’s day’ event at Greasbrough Working Men's Club which included raffles, auctions, a bouncy castle, face-painting, a DJ, live singer, stalls, and kids' soft play.
Melisa Ali, owner of Tiddle Tots Soft Play, said: “We came across the Saving Sophie campaign through social media and her story immediately touched our hearts, especially being parents to a three-year-old girl.
“We wanted to be a part of putting a smile on Remi’s face whilst supporting the fundraising, encouraging as many people to donate to help Sophie get the treatment she needs.
“After speaking with Helen (Schofield), Sophie’s mum, and Jess (Woolston), her best friend, to see how we could support, we decided the best gift to the kids would be a soft play set-up and the fundraiser event was absolutely amazing raising an incredible £8,855.40 overall.
“I had goose-bumps walking into the event to see the turnout, and I check in all the time to see what the newest update is with Sophie’s treatment.
“We want to do all we can to ensure she has the funds to continue her treatment.
“We are so grateful to have supported such a lovely family – we wish her, Remi, and everyone involved all the best on Sophie’s journey.”
