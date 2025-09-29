'Absolute warrior' Conner raises £10k for poorly cousin
Conner Wesley - who runs CW Coaching in Maltby – decided he “had to act” after hearing about his 12-year-old relative Lennox Griffins who is facing amputation after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.
The 30-year-old aimed to raise £10,000 by completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks seven times in seven days.
“The plan was crazy from the start,” said Conner.
“Yorkshire Three Peaks seven times in seven days – that's 168 miles total, equivalent to climbing Mount Everest 1.3 times.
“Most people struggle to complete it once in 12 hours – I was aiming for seven completions.
“This was all for Lennox, who's going through hell right now.
“Cancer in his shoulder, on his sixth round of chemotherapy, facing potential amputation surgery. “When you've got a brave little warrior like that fighting for his life, sitting idle just isn't an option.”
After a strong start on day one (“adrenaline pumping, everything felt achievable”) and covering more than 75 miles in total across day two and three, he “hit the wall completely on day four.
“Seventy nine miles walked, ten peaks conquered, 187,842 steps,” he said.
“My body finally said 'no more' – feet destroyed, knees screaming, physically sick.
“But that's not failure – I walked further than most people drive in a week.
“Sometimes the strongest thing you can do is recognise your limits and be smart enough to fight another day.
“This isn't my first fundraiser.
“I completed a 198-mile coast-to-coast walk that raised £27,591.12 for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice and competed in bare-knuckle boxing matches, donating my entire purse plus raising additional funds totalling £2,598.26 for Rotherham Hospice.
“There's nothing more important in this world than our children.
“When I see a 12-year-old stuck in a hospital bed instead of playing football and causing mischief like he should be, I know I have to act.
“These challenges aren't about me – they're about showing these families that their community stands behind them.
“The pain I choose to put myself through on mountains or in boxing rings is temporary.
“Their fight continues every single day.
“That perspective changes everything.
“We've raised over £10,876 and counting for Lennox's family.
“The community support has been absolutely incredible.
“This won't be my last challenge, I'm already planning the next one because there's always another family, another child who needs support.”
Conner's own cousin Leanne Lynam added: “He's an absolute warrior – incredible.
“He has the whole of Maltby behind him and we are all incredibly proud of him, he is a pillar of the community here in Maltby.
“He goes above and beyond all the time – he also runs a community running group free of charge to encourage our community to get fit and he has a huge turnout week after week.
“The fire and determination in Conner is un-met by any other – an absolutely amazing guy.”