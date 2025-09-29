'Absolute warrior' Conner raises £10k for poorly cousin

'BRAVE LITTLE WARRIOR': Conner Wesley with his 12-year-old relative Lennox Griffins in hospital

A PERSONAL trainer dubbed a “pillar of the community” decided “sitting idle just isn't an option” when he heard about the plight of his poorly young distant cousin.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conner Wesley - who runs CW Coaching in Maltby – decided he “had to act” after hearing about his 12-year-old relative Lennox Griffins who is facing amputation after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

The 30-year-old aimed to raise £10,000 by completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks seven times in seven days.

“The plan was crazy from the start,” said Conner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'ABSOLUTELY AMAZING': Conner during his Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge

“Yorkshire Three Peaks seven times in seven days – that's 168 miles total, equivalent to climbing Mount Everest 1.3 times.

“Most people struggle to complete it once in 12 hours – I was aiming for seven completions.

“This was all for Lennox, who's going through hell right now.

“Cancer in his shoulder, on his sixth round of chemotherapy, facing potential amputation surgery. “When you've got a brave little warrior like that fighting for his life, sitting idle just isn't an option.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a strong start on day one (“adrenaline pumping, everything felt achievable”) and covering more than 75 miles in total across day two and three, he “hit the wall completely on day four.

“Seventy nine miles walked, ten peaks conquered, 187,842 steps,” he said.

“My body finally said 'no more' – feet destroyed, knees screaming, physically sick.

“But that's not failure – I walked further than most people drive in a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes the strongest thing you can do is recognise your limits and be smart enough to fight another day.

“This isn't my first fundraiser.

“I completed a 198-mile coast-to-coast walk that raised £27,591.12 for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice and competed in bare-knuckle boxing matches, donating my entire purse plus raising additional funds totalling £2,598.26 for Rotherham Hospice.

“There's nothing more important in this world than our children.

“When I see a 12-year-old stuck in a hospital bed instead of playing football and causing mischief like he should be, I know I have to act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These challenges aren't about me – they're about showing these families that their community stands behind them.

“The pain I choose to put myself through on mountains or in boxing rings is temporary.

“Their fight continues every single day.

“That perspective changes everything.

“We've raised over £10,876 and counting for Lennox's family.

“The community support has been absolutely incredible.

“This won't be my last challenge, I'm already planning the next one because there's always another family, another child who needs support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conner's own cousin Leanne Lynam added: “He's an absolute warrior – incredible.

“He has the whole of Maltby behind him and we are all incredibly proud of him, he is a pillar of the community here in Maltby.

“He goes above and beyond all the time – he also runs a community running group free of charge to encourage our community to get fit and he has a huge turnout week after week.

“The fire and determination in Conner is un-met by any other – an absolutely amazing guy.”

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/conner-wesley-1?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL.